Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe wouldn't talk about top-six goals, which is fine, but I came away from St James’ Park thinking that seventh is well within Newcastle's reach this season.

Keeping Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak fit will be key.

I think top six is a stretch, but can they pip Brighton, West Ham, etc? Yes.

There is actually a very good opportunity to make seventh and Europe, and not only because of Newcastle's spending.

Leicester and Wolves have dropped off, West Ham have had a poor start, and Brighton could miss Potter. Traditional challengers Everton are way off.