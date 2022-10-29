Analysis: Leicester 0-1 Man City

P﻿hil McNulty, BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Manchester City demonstrated – as they have done by winning four of the last five Premier League titles – that they possess brilliance that stretches well beyond Erling Haaland.

The lethal striker has made a stunning impact with 17 goals in only 11 league games but City had to do without him at Leicester City and still prevailed with a 1-0 win.

It came courtesy of a moment of magic from Kevin De Bruyne, who scored the decisive goal with a stunning 25-yard free-kick beyond the reach of Leicester keeper Danny Ward early in the second half.

This was not City at their most fluent but once again they had the world-class star, in this case De Bruyne, who made the difference and enabled them to grind out the sort of gritty victory that is the trademark of champions.

Haaland is now their main attacking weapon with his physical presence and air of menace allied to his avalanche of goals, but Manchester City possess so much more quality that makes them title favourites once more.