Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa - Howe reaction

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Kieran Trippier has gone to hospital for X-rays after limping out of the 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Trippier, who was captaining the Magpies in the absence of unwell Jamaal Lascelles, scored the winner from a free-kick - his second in as many games.

He had been a doubt before the match and went off injured early in the second half.

Howe said he had gone to hospital for X-rays to a suspected foot injury.

On his side's third straight league win - which lifted Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone - Howe added: "Three more points feels good from where we have come. But even in this good moment we are very calm but very pleased.

"We didn't give up too many chances to Aston Villa. It was a tight game and in weeks gone by we wouldn't have won this game."