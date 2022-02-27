West Ham 1-0 Wolves: Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "When you look at the game, both teams played well, that is the thing we need to say. We started better in the first 20 minutes and after West Ham came.

"We continued to play our way, the way we conceded the goal is disappointing, but by the end of February, we [still have] have 12 or 13 games and our goal is to continue in the same way that we played here against this tough team.

"When you look for the game, the way we played against a strong team and a manger with experience away from home - in the middle of February, we have 40 points, we put our fans to dream about the Champions League.

"The next three months we need to continue to play the same way, grow up and fight for every point until the end of the season."