Brighton defender Adam Webster says it is a "joy" to be playing for Brighton after he made his 100th Premier League appearance for the club in Saturday's 4-0 win over West Ham.

Speaking on the Albion Unlimited podcast Webster said: "It's a great day for us. We were relentless, we didn't want the game to end.

"It was certainly one of the most enjoyable games I've ever played in. Everyone was loving it, it's a joy to be a part of.

"We're lucky, we've got some outstanding players in our team. We've got an outstanding manager. I wouldn't want to play against us put it that way.

"I'm not sure I've enjoyed many games as much as that. For me, it's a pleasure to come and work every day and there's still so much room for improvement."

Brighton currently sit eighth in the Premier League and Webster believes this season can be a historic one for the Seagulls.

"This season we've got a great opportunity," said Webster.

"We're in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and in terms of league position we've got a couple of games in hand and if we can win them we can really put pressure on the teams above us."

