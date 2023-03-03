Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's Premier League game against West Ham United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Pervis Estupinan and Solly March are available, and Danny Welbeck "is back in good condition too".

On his touchline ban, De Zerbi said: "The players know what to do. It is not a problem for them if I'm not on the bench."

He only had positive things to say about playing three games in one week: "It's better. We are lucky to play football and work in football. We are ready."

After back-to-back defeats, De Zerbi said: "[The] last two games we deserved more points and are frustrated. We want to start strong."

The only improvement he thinks is needed is in the final third. He said: "We have to improve in the last 20 metres and we have spoken to the players about this. Only that part is where we need to improve."

He said West Ham will be a tough game because "they are in a good moment".

