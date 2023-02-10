Tait suffers further injury setback

St Mirren defender Richard Tait will be out for a further six to eight weeks as he needs groin surgery.

Tait has been absent through injury since October, but is now facing a longer stretch on the sidelines.

Ahead of the Buddies' fifth round Scottish Cup tie against Celtic, Stephen Robinson said: “Richard Tait is having more surgery on Saturday, which again is a blow for us. We think we will lose Richard for another six to eight weeks.

“It is not the same issue, it is the same area, it is a groin problem. It is frustrating for Richard, he is a little bit down about it as well. He was on the verge of coming back.

“It is difficult, the mental side of football that everybody doesn’t see, so it is a difficult one for him but we will be there to try to make sure he gets back as quick as possible.”