Kettlewell lifts the gloom at Fir Park

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

It has been a long time coming and at last Motherwell fans have not one but two league wins to celebrate this week. We went that long without one, I forgot how it felt to feel good on a Monday morning.

At first I wasn’t sure about Stuart Kettlewell but I am starting to warm to the idea more. At first I didn't want us to replace the old youth coach with the current one.

However, Kettlewell does have managerial experience, he has us playing much better, and most importantly he has us winning. Two games may not seem like much, but if the players are responding well to his tactics I don’t see any harm in giving him the job until the end of the season and going from there.

Sunday’s game was also Alan Burrows’ final game at Fir Park and he couldn’t have asked for a better result. Burrows will be sorely missed at Fir Park and Aberdeen are in good hands under his direction.

Motherwell are about to enter a transformational era that both excites me and slightly terrifies me. One thing I do know for certain is that the fans will back whoever is in the dugout next week, be it Kettlewell or someone else.