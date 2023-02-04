Nouble among five Livi changes; Injury forces two Killie swaps

Following his 20-minute cameo at Parkhead on Wednesday, Joel Nouble is in for his first Livingston start since November's draw away to Hearts. The big striker is among five changes from midweek, with both Sean and Steven Kelly back in, alongside Cristian Montano and Steven Bradley.

Ayo Obileye, James Penrice, Jason Holt, Stephane Omeonga & Andrew Shinnie all drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, Derek McInnes is forced into two changes from his team's basement battle win over Dundee United during the week, with Ash Taylor and Liam Donnelly out the squad with injury.

In comes Ryan Alebiosu at right-back, as well as Alan Power, who wears the armband for the Ayrshire club.