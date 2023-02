Aston Villa manager Unai Emery: "We had mistakes today, Leicester were at the bottom of the table but they have very good players and we gave them chances.

"We had good moments, created chances but our mistakes were really big mistakes. We will keep going in our way, the process sometimes has you winning and today we created more chances than before but we lost.

"At 1-0 we were well but we lost our confidence a bit when they scored."