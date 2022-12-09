Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says he has not heard of any contact from Heart of Midlothian for Callum Paterson and stressed that the 28-year-old Scotland utility player remains part of his plans. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Manchester United are preparing a raid on two Scottish youth prospects Jack Wyllie, the Rangers defender, and James Wilson, the Hearts striker also wanted by the Ibrox club. (The National), external

Read Friday's Scottish Gossip in full here.