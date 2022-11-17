C﻿urtis Jones says Liverpool is the "perfect place" for him to remain after signing a new deal that runs until 2027 with the club.

T﻿he 21-year-old, who has made 81 senior appearances for the Reds, said: “It’s my boyhood club, I’m a Scouser, I’ve supported the club for the whole of my life, so yeah, I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“I think if I was at a different club as well, my goal and aim and dream would always be to come here and play. But I’m here now, I’ve been here since I was six, I’ve gone all the way through.

“I’ve supported the team for the whole of my life and especially now with how the team is and the coaching staff around me, I just feel that it’s the perfect place for me and again, as I said, I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”