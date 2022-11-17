T﻿he Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and St Mirren at Tynecastle has been rescheduled for Friday, 13 January.

I﻿t was originally meant to be played in September, but was postponed due to the Queen's death.

T﻿he game was then pencilled in for 21 December, but with both teams' league fixtures on the weekend of 14 January postponed due to Aberdeen and Celtic’s involvement in the League Cup semi-finals, they have agreed to play on the Friday evening, kicking off at 19:00 GMT.