Boro to vie with Rangers for Baccus?

Middlesbrough have joined Rangers in considering a January move for St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus following the 24-year-old's performances for Australia at the World Cup finals. (Football Scotland), external

Malky Mackay hopes Ross Stewart, who has rejected a new contract with Sunderland and is interesting Brentford, Crystal Palace and Rangers, wins a move to England's top flight, but the Ross County manager stresses that any sell-on fee for the 26-year-old Scotland striker will not automatically boost his own January transfer budget. (Press & Journal), external

