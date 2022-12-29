Nathan Jones insists there is plenty of time for Southampton to scramble out of trouble at the bottom of the Premier League but admits the Saints cannot afford to leave it too long before starting to recover their form.

“The next game is always vital – you have to bounce back,” he said. “You want to from a defeat and a poor performance and we are going to have to do that quickly.

“There is time but we don’t want to leave it weeks after weeks to try and chase something. We know we have to pick up results. [The Brighton match] was not good enough – we didn’t defend well enough.

“We have to be better than that and in time we will be.”

Despite being in charge for almost two months, Jones has only overseen two Premier League games, both 3-1 defeats. He has no illusions over the size of the task he faces.

“It's a collective here and as a club we have to stay up,” he said. “If we're outside the bottom three come the end of May then we'd have had a successful time to build because all these players will be better having had one year in the Premier League.

"But at the minute we're learning harsh lessons that are costing us points."