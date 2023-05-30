McNulty's prediction review: Leicester

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

What a conclusion to unforgettable years at Leicester City involving a remarkable title triumph in 2016, Champions League football and a first FA Cup win in 2021.

This seemed like an avoidable relegation but the Foxes appeared gripped by a complacency on and off the field that allowed them to sleepwalk towards the Championship until it was too late to stop the descent.

Brendan Rodgers - who twice missed out on Champions League football on the season's final day - was powerless to stop the slide and the emergency appointment of Dean Smith did not work.

Leicester now face an uncertain future with the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans looking certain to leave while club icon Jamie Vardy is moving to the end of his career.

Tough task for the next manager and bigger names on any list may not fancy the second tier.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 10th

What McNulty said in August: "Must get players in."

Read how Phil got on in the rest of his pre-season predictions here