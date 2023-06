It's the last semi-final of BBC Radio Merseyside's Liverpool goal-of-the-season competition.

They need you to decide the best strike between March and May, to join Mohamed Salah against Manchester City (October) and Darwin Nunez against Real Madrid (February) in Thursday's final.

So, will you go for Cody Gakpo's second against Manchester United, Diogo Jota's last-gasp winner over Spurs or Trent Alexander-Arnold's strike at Leicester City?

Have your say over here, external