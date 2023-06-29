Wolves have withdrawn from their pre-season tour in South Korea, claiming "numerous financial and logistical obligations were not met by the tour’s promoter".

In the club's first ever visit to the country, Julen Lopetgui's side were due to play Roma and Celtic, but the decision has been made to terminate the contract with the promoters and pull out of the tour.

General manager for marketing and commercial growth Russell Jones said: "I feel incredibly disappointed that we’re not going to be able to fulfil the commitments that we made in South Korea this summer, not only for our partners and suppliers, but, of course for Hee Chan and all of our fans.

"We are absolutely gutted to not be going to Korea. We’re all devastated because we had so many different things planned for supporters that we’re now not going to be able to fulfil.

"To the supporters in Korea, we want reiterate to you that we are committed to the Korean market and we hope to find a way to demonstrate that to you, in spite of the disappointing news about the upcoming tour and matches.”

"Korea was an exciting proposition for us because of the impact Hee Chan has had on the club from a marketing perspective, but also because of a lot of the work we have done over the last 12 months and the growth we have seen amongst our fan base in Korea.

"In the last three or four months, there have been so many people who have put a lot of hard work into this tour from an operational perspective.

"We wanted to give our fans in Korea – both those who exist currently, and hopefully lots of new fans – an amazing opportunity to meet the players and take part in different events and activities which we have been arranging.

"We already had a lot prepared and planned for our fans in Korea and we were really looking forwards to meeting them. This is why we’ve allowed this situation to play out as long as we have, but we have now reached the point where we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to source alternative plans for this summer.

"I’d like to put on record my thanks to the multiple suppliers and partners who have worked relentlessly to prepare for our arrival in Korea, and although we are all bitterly disappointed, we hope our fans understand that this situation was out of our control."