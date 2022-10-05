A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Like the legendary L﻿eeds post-punk band of the same name, the city's football club is developing a new 'gang of four'.

United may genuinely have a group of young attacking talent to take centre stage. These lads are no backing band.

J﻿oe Gelhardt's superbly taken double in the U21s 5-3 win at Tranmere, external was a timely reminder of why, at just 20, he has already made 25 Premier League appearances.

In the same game, 18-year-old Sonny Perkins scored for a 10th consecutive match.

Captain Mateo Joseph, 18, racked up his ninth in seven games.

Another 18-year-old, Wilfried Gnonto, is a power pack of skill and strength.

"I loved it," said head coach Michael Skubala of Tuesday's performance. "I just want the team to attack and be lively. I know that is going to cost us at times, but they're going to learn through these games."

It was also an important application of pressure on the senior squad's frontline, which has seen its main recent protaganists - Kemar Roofe, Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo - prone to injury, with few options to replace them.

Tuesday was not second division under-21s football, but a test of character against a League Two side who had won their past three league games without conceding.

Having gone 2-0 down, the blistering response to go ahead, and then regain the lead at 3-3, suggests real potency. The quartet's fluidity in the final third was sublime on occasions.

They are malleable and coachable, but marry that with ability.

Skubala says other key ingredients for success were epitomised by the skipper: "Mateo's in a place where he is running hard, he's pressing and giving everything for the team."

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. This gang of four will be hard to ignore.