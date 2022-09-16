Kiomourtzoglou in line for Hearts debut?
Further good news for Hearts after Thursday's Conference League win away to Riga as Orestis Kiomourtzoglou could be in line to make his first appearance for the club this weekend.
The German midfielder joined from Dutch second-tier side Heracles Almelo last month, but visa issues have prevented the 24-year-old playing.
However, the Tynecastle club have confirmed on Friday his "visa has been approved," meaning he could make his debut at Motherwell on Sunday.
🤩 Orestis Kiomourtzoglou’s visa has been approved and he could make his debut at Fir Park this Sunday pic.twitter.com/OQ5XOYoRXy— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) September 16, 2022
