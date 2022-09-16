Kiomourtzoglou in line for Hearts debut?

Further good news for Hearts after Thursday's Conference League win away to Riga as Orestis Kiomourtzoglou could be in line to make his first appearance for the club this weekend.

T﻿he German midfielder joined from Dutch second-tier side Heracles Almelo last month, but visa issues have prevented the 24-year-old playing.

However, t﻿he Tynecastle club have confirmed on Friday his "visa has been approved," meaning he could make his debut at Motherwell on Sunday.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.