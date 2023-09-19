Man City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to TNT Sports: "The last two games I didn't know how many chances we missed.

"We played really really good but we were not able to score goals. We were consistent and in the end we won the game."

On not scoring after 22 shots in the first half: "Having 22 shots on goal means you are playing really good. It has to be the responsibility of the people in front to have to score the goals. If we scored two goals early in the beginning it would've been completely different.

"We played like West Ham another fantastic game. We missed chances but we were able to create these many sorts of chances and we will win the games."

On his half-time team talk: "I said 'guys, we cannot say we are playing bad. Forget the result, we are able to come back so go for it and be more calm'. We did it."

On if Julian Alvarez is one of the first names on the team sheet: "He deserves it, every single game he is working, scoring goals, making assists. He deserves it."

On Bernardo Silva's injury: "I don't know what he has. I didn't talk with the doctor. Hopefully it is not bad."