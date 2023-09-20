Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

Two years ago this week, Steve Cooper walked into a club on the banks of the Trent and on the brink of disaster.

Bottom of the Championship, with one point from seven games, interim boss Steven Reid at least won at Huddersfield to give Cooper something to build on. But, even those who appointed him would be pinching themselves about what happened over the next 24 months.

An opening draw with Millwall was followed by a rampant, triumphant, come-from-behind victory at Barnsley, with the three second-half goals a taste of some of the thrilling football to come. That kicked off four wins in a row, Forest up from 24th to 14th, and interest in the club flickering back into life.

While Cooper’s coaching worked wonders on the pitch, his words off it united the club and fans. "Togetherness" is one of his key principles, along with respecting the club’s history and being desperate to create more. He has. That day at Wembley brought an outpouring of joy and he was at the centre.

By then a run to the FA Cup quarter-finals (for the first time since 1995) secured national recognition for the atmosphere at the City Ground and that did not change during a first Premier League campaign for 23 years.

A seat at Forest was and is the hottest ticket in town, with fans keen to be part of the celebrations summed up by Cooper’s gleeful fist-pumps.

Those were fewer last season as Cooper faced, in his words, his biggest coaching challenge - to mould and gel an entirely new squad while competing in the best league in the world.

He succeeded. It took time, a change from his preferred style of football and patience from above. But he succeeded.

Forest stayed up when some pundits predicted relegation by Christmas, and they reached a first League Cup semi-final since 1991-92. After a home win against Arsenal, the fist-pumps were as gleeful as ever.

Now his next challenge. To sustain the extraordinary trajectory of the club. It’s already happening - it took them 12 games last season to acquire the points they have from five matches this time and already they have a first away win. It was January last season that this arrived.

Deadline day brought a fresh influx of players and the build continues. Another gelling job, though this time from a far more secure platform.

Uniting a fanbase, awakening a sleeping club, those cup runs, and going from bottom of the Championship to eighth in the Premier League are incredible achievements. All firsts in a lifetime for many Forest fans.

While Cooper will not be celebrating - instead concentrating on how to get something from potentially the most difficult fixture in world football - supporters can.

Happy second anniversary.

