Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

When Luton celebrated their promotion into the Premier League with an open-top bus parade it was a real community event. Thousands packed the streets to ‘paint the town orange’ and it was fantastic to see so many people from so many different backgrounds. Luton is known for its rich diversity and mix of cultures.

Promotion seems to have united the area and given optimism to a town which has had its issues in the past. The football club has always been inclusive and employed people from the Bury Park area of town - home to a large south Asian community - which is where Kenilworth Road is situated. It feels like promotion has drawn in even more of the town’s diverse community.

Luton, of course, had to rebuild the Bobbers Stand at the Kenny and that had a huge impact on the residents in the Bury Park area, particularly those who lived so close to that stand who had to endure the construction work, the noise, the lorries and everything else required to rebuild in three months. Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet and the club have repeatedly thanked the local community and invited many of them to the first game at Kenilworth Road against Gillingham.

I really hope and am sure the local community can benefit from the promotion further. There are numerous Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi restaurants which will hopefully cash in on match-days, as can the many Asian-owned food and drink shops near the stadium as well as other local businesses.

But it won’t just be businesses in the Bury Park area that can prosper. The pubs, bars and restaurants in the town centre will also feel the impact of promotion and so the whole area can and should thrive as a result of success on the football pitch.

