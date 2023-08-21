On the face of, Kyle Turner has made light work of switching Thistle for County.

Since the 25-year-old joined Malky Mackay's side he's grabbed two goals in two games, as well as an assist.

"It's been brilliant, the club can't be anymore helpful to you," Turner told BBC Scotland. "The owner, the gaffer, the coaching staff, the boys everyone is so welcoming.

"It's been great so far, long may it continue."

On the step-up to the Premiership, he added, "Celtic Park was a tough one and then I came on last week, scored a goal and we win the game so I'm just happy to get off the mark early and managed another one today."

He admitted he couldn't have struck the sweet opening goal at the Excelsior Stadium any better.

"I don't think I'll hit a better one this season and then I manage to set Jordan [White] up for the second - well, I tried to score myself, but ended up setting Jordan up!

"We came down here to win and get into the quarter-finals, and that's what we did."