Chris Collinson, BBC Football statistician

Roberto Firmino left the Premier League in a blaze of glorious finishing last season, scoring twice as many goals as expected to claim the title of 'Best Finisher' in his swansong season (11 goals from an xG of 5.5).

While he hasn’t been clinical at taking them so far, Darwin Nunez is getting an elite level of chances in his early Premier League career. If he can produce more of the laser-focused finishing he showed recently at Newcastle, then the goals will come.

Who are the Premier League’s best finishers?