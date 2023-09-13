Brighton chairman Tony Bloom confessed he "didn't quite realise the impact" Roberto de Zerbi would have on the club when he was appointed last season, on the Albion Unlimited podcast: "Roberto, coming in, has been pretty amazing. He is an elite head coach. His track record, when we looked into it in a lot of detail, was exceptionally good in the latter years at Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo.

"But I didn't quite realise the impact that he would have when he came in. I think it's very difficult to know the impact of any person, whether it's a player, a coach or a head coach coming into the football club. He has been hugely influential for a number of players and he is so good at improving individual players across the board.

"Roberto has just taken it that one step forward. The quality of the play, the risk-taking at the right times to create opportunities and for the players to create chances, and his tactical abilities are superb.

"We're very fortunate to have him at the club, we love having him at the club. Long may it continue.

"We don't have ceilings at this football club but he certainly doesn't have one. He pushes all of us at the club to be bigger and better, and as good as we can be. That's great because that's what I try to do, I always push the boundaries and have dreams that we can achieve big goals.

"We've done that and now we potentially have bigger goals and bigger dreams to achieve."

