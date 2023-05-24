Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Man City

Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will probably mix and match some of his first-choice team with back-up players here.

The Premier League title is in the bag and now he just needs to keep everyone ticking over for the FA Cup final on 3 June. So, while Guardiola might start with Erling Haaland for example, he probably won't play more than an hour.

This should still be a really good game though, even if it is something of a shadow City side. Brighton have already secured European football too and this is their final home game of what has been an excellent season so they are not going to sit back or take it easy, not that they ever do anyway.

There has been a bit of a love-in between Guardiola and Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi in the build-up and they both always play attacking football, so I can see there being some goals.

It is not going to be cagey, put it that way, and Brighton will definitey have a go... but City will have too much quality for them.

Chris Batten's prediction: 1-2

Get the latest team news and make your own prediction, here.