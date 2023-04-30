Fulham 1-2 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "I didn't have any doubt. The game was so tight until the end, we could not expect anything differently. This amount of games is a lot but we knew that after we beat Arsenal at home that winning these types of games is really important. The players behaved amazingly."

On Haaland becoming the first player to score 50 top-flight goals since 1931: "Before Winston Churchill was Prime Minister? Wow. Sounds a long time ago. Congratulations to Erling. The best goals to help us achieve what we want still is there."

On responding to Fulham's goal: "We responded really well. The momentum was there, we were playing good. It was not easy because they defended really well, inside it was so difficult. Marco prepared really well. It was not so quick because the pitch was so dry for both sides. In general it was a good performance, knowing the opponent and knowing where we came from."

On Julian Alvarez: "He made the penalty, not just the goal. Evey time he plays it's massive. Today the goal was extraordinary. We have incredible striker honestly."

On if it was a nervy performance: "It was quite similar to Nottingham Forest. There we had more chances than today. We had good moments, they didn't create much, we didn't create many opportunities. The result was tight and it was always open."

On going top of the table: "It's important but on Tuesday Arsenal will play. The important is the West Ham game, it's a game in hand. After that we'll be top of the table and it will be more real."