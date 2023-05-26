Departing Fitzwater 'a better player' thanks to Livi spell

Jack Fitzwater has thanked Livingston for making him a better player as he prepares for his final game for the club in Sunday’s Premiership trip to face St Johnstone.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been a regular since arriving from West Brom in 2020, but is seeking a fresh challenge after deciding not to renew his contract.

"It's been a massive positive from the first minute I walked through the door," said the Englishman.

"I wasn't really sure what Scottish football would be like but, since coming up here, it's given me a platform to play, impress and improve.

"I came up, jumped in head-first and I've really enjoyed it. I've been at a really good club as well.

"It's been nice to get that routine of playing regularly, especially when you can go to places like Celtic Park and Ibrox and play in front of 50-60,000.

"The lads and the staff have helped me out massively and I think year on year I've got stronger. I've really enjoyed my time here, it's made me a better player. I've made friends for life here."

Fitzwater, who is attracting interest from clubs in England, added: "I'm at a stage in my career where I just want to see what I can do next.

“I'm still young and I want to achieve a lot in the game so I'll just wait and see what happens in the summer."