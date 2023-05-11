Pete Davey, LoadedMagNUFC, external

In a season where Newcastle United fans have not had many reasons to be disappointed, this was tough. However, if I was to be hyper-critical, it would be the amount of draws we have accumulated.

Eleven draws so far, including against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Leeds United at home. Wins in these would have given a different outlook to Newcastle's season, and already confirmed Champions League football.

It's quite a contrast to just praying for draws and nicking a point here and there to try to stay in the Premier League - but it just goes to show how good a season we have had.

What did our other Premier League fans choose? Read the full piece here