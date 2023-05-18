Brighton fan and DJ Norman Cook says he is not "scared" of the 'big six' clubs anymore in the Premier League with the Seagulls on course to finish sixth and qualify for the Europa League.

This ahead Brighton lost manager Graham Potter and their player of the season for 2022 Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, along with influential midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.

However the Seagulls sit above both these clubs in the league with several new star players such as Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo wanted once more by top clubs.

Speaking on the Albion Unlimited podcast, Cook said: "Supporting Brighton is like we get a good manager and then all the bigger clubs are looking at them. But I am not even worried about that as I am sure there is someone better than Roberto de Zerbi lined up if and when he gets poached by a team with more money.

"Until this season there was always that worry if we got a good player we would have to sell them but we have turned the tables this season and showed we are prepared to not sell players if we want to hang onto them.

"We are prepared to stand up to the bigger clubs and say - 'this is worth more than short-term money to us'.

"There is a precarious position where when anything good happens you think it is going to get ruined by one of the 'big six' clubs but now I am not even scared of them.

"Brighton are not just a springboard or feeder team, people genuinely want to stay as they are looking at European football and playing for a decent team with more than a foothold in the Premier League.

"There is also that factor that it is a beautiful place to live."

