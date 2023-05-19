Jurgen Klopp said "nothing is forever" in football and said Liverpool's farewell to Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signals that "one chapter will be closed and we can start writing a new one".

While he admits Saturday's game against Aston Villa is "super important and super emotional", he urged Liverpool fans to give all four players a special send-off and not to forget about Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain.