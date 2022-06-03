Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25, and Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, could both leave this summer, while England winger Raheem Sterling, 27, would only consider joining another elite club. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Arsenal have made Jesus their main target although they face competition from Juventus for the former Palmeiras player. (Mirror), external

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27, has also been told he can leave Manchester City and that could pave the way for a move to Newcastle. (Talksport), external

