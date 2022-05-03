Despite their unpredictability, Micah Richards is backing Arsenal to clinch fourth place in the Premier League.

However, Chris Sutton isn't so sure.

As things stand the Gunners have a two-point cushion over north London rivals Tottenham, but with 12 points still up for grabs it's all to play for.

Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I can’t call it. Arsenal losing three on the bounce when they should have picked up points, then beating Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham.

"This is why it is so hard to predict. You don’t know which Arsenal are going to turn up. They are a young team, they’ve done ever so well to be even challenging.

"I know they spent a lot of money at the start of the season but the core of their team is young. I'm going to say Arsenal (will finish fourth), with their form and winning the last three. I'm going Arsenal.

Sutton added: "Chelsea have had a wobble, things aren’t right. Everyone looks at the uncertainty for next season but you look at the fixtures they have left and they couldn’t have easier fixtures. I think they will finish in the top four.

"Arsenal and Spurs, that fixture is so mouth-watering. I think Spurs have the better front players but I’m not so sure about them defensively. I didn’t think Arsenal were great against West Ham but they ground out the win and celebrated it.

"I think Spurs will win the north London derby and nick the spot off Arsenal."

