Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Newcastle United’s ultimate aim is to rival clubs like Manchester City as part of the Premier League elite. The embarrassing ease with which they were beaten underlined the size of their task.

No matter how much money is available, it will be a long job for Newcastle to even dream of the time they can stand alongside the likes of City and Liverpool.

Manager Eddie Howe has done fine work in steering Newcastle away from relegation danger and presumably the planning has already started on the next heavy overhaul required in the summer.

Allan Saint-Maximin is an unpredictable threat but there are so many flaws elsewhere that the passionate Toon Army will require patience in their burning desire for success.

The good news is that the next stage of development can be carried out with Premier League status assured – and that alone means it has been a job well done by Howe so far.