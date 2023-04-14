Manager Ruben Selles is "still confident" that Southampton can escape relegation from the Premier League.

Saints are bottom of the table and four points from safety after a run of five Premier League matches without a win.

However, Selles believes his team have shown enough in the period since he succeeded Nathan Jones in February to suggest they can get collect important points.

He said: "I'm still confident. It's a fact that we didn't win in the past five games, but it's also a fact that we won two of the first three that we played together. We have shown how competitive we can be and we are still alive.

"We'll try to get the three points tomorrow and then move forward to the last part of the season with attitude and commitment.

"The group and the players have fight, they have been working really well."

Crystal Palace are the visitors to St Mary's on Saturday, with Selles keen for the home support to become Southampton's proverbial extra man.

"They need to be our player number 12, they need to be even more committed to the game, they need to make even more noise and need to be there even more for us," said Selles.

"We haven't given them a lot of reasons for them to be that supportive, but I think now the key moments are coming. They can be for us that extra level of energy and commitment that we need. I think they can do a lot for us."