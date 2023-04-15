Hibs 1-0 Hearts: What the manager said

Interim manager Steven Naismith spoke to Sportsound after Hearts lost to rivals Hibs, their sixth straight defeat:

“Disappointing in terms of the result. I didn’t think there was too much in it, but I didn't think we did enough to win it, and we didn’t carry as much of a threat as I hoped we’d have in the final third.

"They are very direct - we dealt with that very well except for one moment and that’s what costs you the draw. It’s hard to take.

"We are a good squad, but I felt there was still what has been happening over the past few months still there - everything was a bit reactionary. We’ve got another week to work on the things we want to make better.

"The European spot hasn’t been mentioned, I don’t think it’s that big a deal to be honest.In terms of the squad, there hasn’t been much chat about third.

"If I was in this team today as a forward, I’d be frustrated because we never had that end part that you need to win games. You need to get back to winning ways; I don’t want to be losing games. I fully expect us to have more attacking threat in the coming weeks and I expect us to pick up points.”