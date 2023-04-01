Analysis: Brighton 3-3 Brentford

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

While even Thomas Frank admitted that Brighton dominated the game for long spells, Brentford will be disappointed not to leave the Amex with all three points.

They took the lead three times and showed a ruthlessness in front of goal that their hosts lacked.

It looked like being enough for the win until Aaron Hickey's inadvertent, illegal - but excellent - left-handed save gave Alexis Mac Allister the chance to equalise from the spot in the 90th minute.

The Argentine took it and the Bees had to settle for a point.

Defensively, Brentford struggled to contain a Brighton side looks increasingly potent under Roberto de Zerbi but the excellence of David Raya between the sticks helped take them to the brink of victory.

That they could not quite hold out - and might even have conceded another penalty in stoppage time - was a blow but a point at Brighton is not to be scoffed at this season.

Brentford now sit seventh and with 10 games to go in the season, the dream of European football is still a very real possibility.