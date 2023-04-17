Real Madrid head coach Carloi Ancelotti has called on his players to deliver "the complete game" as he returns to Chelsea again on Tuesday.

The European champions bring a two-goal lead to Stamford Bridge from last week's quarter-final first leg and are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals.

However, ex-Blues boss Ancelotti is urging his players to guard against complacency.

"Ninety minutes remain - and in this competition, anything can happen," he said. "We're thinking we have to have a very complete game.

"We are motivated as always as this is an important game in an amazingly important competition.

"We will be ready to play our best."