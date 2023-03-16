A three-year ban for the man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media is not enough, say fellow Premier League forwards Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast they co-host on BBC Sounds, the duo said inherent racism was a cause behind the small number of black managers in the professional game and suggested this length of ban was ineffective.

"It's almost impossible to police," said Wilson. "There are that many people to monitor. How are they going to know that you're not going back into the stadium?

"The detrimental effect it [the racism] may have on their mental health lasts longer than three years. Some people don't just brush if off- it goes deeper than that."

Antonio agreed, questioning why the ban length was not akin to pitch invasions.

"It needs to be a ban for life," he said. "If you come on the pitch and punch someone in the face, then it's a ban for life.

"You've been racist? Ban for life. This is what it is."

Listen to more on BBC Sounds