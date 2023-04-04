Chelsea's decision to sack Graham Potter showed "sheer panic" from owner Todd Boehly, according to former Blues striker Chris Sutton.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Sutton said: "Has Graham Potter done the job which was expected of him? No, but I'm really surprised at the timing as much as anything.

"If Todd Boehly didn't want Graham Potter, there were other more natural breaks earlier on in the season and especially when they'd been on a pretty decent run going into the Aston Villa game.

"The bottom line with Chelsea as far as I can see; this isn't Potter's mess, it's the owner's mess. He was Boehly's man.

"All the talk has been about the previous owner [Roman Abramovich] and he would have sacked Potter, absolutely no doubt about that. That was Chelsea's model.

"Boehly, to his credit, said 'Potter is my guy, I'm going to stick with him. It hasn't been easy for him, he hasn't found the right balance, and I'll accept that because he's had a lot to contend with'.

"But why would you sack him at this stage when they were never going to get in the top four places anyway?

"They've been on an OK run and looked like they were maybe turning a corner. It's just sheer panic."

Ex-England defender Micah Richards, however, said "too much blame" is being placed on Boehly and believes some of Potter's team selections did not help his cause at Stamford Bridge.

Asked if top players demand managers or coaches of a similar status to themselves and the clubs they are at, he said: "Yes, of course they do. You've got to earn your stripes.

"Potter looked like he had a decent thing going at Brighton, but the question mark when he went to Chelsea was can he deal with big personalities and get the best out of them? The answer, from the evidence we've seen, has been no."

Listen to or download the latest Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds