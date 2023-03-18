Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

When a player's departure is all but confirmed ahead of time, anxiety can brew about how much of themselves they'll give to the badge still on their chest. Devlin proved the Livingston badge is still close to his heart.

The captain galvanised Livingston towards the type of home performance their fans have come to expect. They battled hard, fighting ferociously for every ball - but crucially, won the game with real moments of quality.

Both goals exemplified the technical skill at Martindale's disposal, and it's that technical skill he'll rely on if Livingston are to truly reinvigorate their top-six charge.