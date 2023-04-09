European football 'has to be the dream' - O'Hara

A goal and an assist for Mark O'Hara helped St Mirren boost their hopes of European football as they narrowed the gap to fourth-placed Hearts.

The Buddies midfielder scored from the spot to wrap up his side's 2-0 in Tynecastle, in a victory born out of "trust".

O'Hara said: “It was a massive win. We came here with a game plan knowing Hearts would have lots of possession, but we trusted each other to get the result in the end.

“I thought [the second goal] was mine when it hit the net but I was told after my celebration it hit Alex Gogic on the way in. The main thing is the second goal helped us win the game. I will take the assist as I’ve not had many of those this season.

“It’s a really strong squad. We have set our goals high - the first of which is to make that top six, which isn’t mathematically done yet, but we are quietly confident we can achieve big things this season."

On the prospect of The Buddies playing European football next season, he added: “I think that has to be the dream. Who knows and why not, that has to be the target for us.”