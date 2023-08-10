We asked for your thoughts after Rangers only managed to beat 10-man Servette 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Steven: Rubbish. I don’t even know what Dessers is? Because he’s no striker. Lammers passed up a glorious chance to make it 3-0 which would make it an easier night. Instead we’re settling for 2-1 and again struggling to break a side down. Not much hope for second leg. Can’t pass accurately and too slow going forward.

Craig: That was dire! Our attack has lost any element of pace that once existed, and our passing is far too predictable. Servette are average at best and yet our creative spark was absent once more. Bigger, better teams will have a field day. It’s early days but this group needs to find its groove quickly to avoid another season of disappointment.

Ronnie: Another night of frustration. A 2-1 win, but I doubt it's enough to see us through. Sima, Dessers, and Danilo are not the answer. They look average and have not added anything to the team. Cifuentes looked decent when he came on. Barisic and Tavernier were blindly putting balls into the box, more in hope than belief. We lack real craft. Raskin and Cantwell gave 100%.

Martin: A good first half performance should have had the tie won. We were unlucky to concede the penalty, and in the second half their keeper made two excellent saves. Apart from that we were poor again. There are signs of what this team can do though - hopefully the more games we play the better we become.

Jimmy: First half we were brilliant; second half looked like a different team. It happens all the time, but if Lammers scores then it’s game over - what a sitter. We shouldn’t be missing chances like that. It just makes it really difficult for the second leg when we should be going to Switzerland already through, but that’s Rangers.

Gerry: Better performance than the opening game of the season, moved the ball quicker, played with a bit more energy, but still lacked that punch in front of goal. In saying that, we should have created more with the amount of possession we had. Need to take our chances next week when they have to come at us.