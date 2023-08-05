Celtic 4-2 Ross County: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

There was much to admire about County's early play. Rather than sit deep and await their fate, they started with Simon Murray and Jordan White up front and pressed Celtic high.

Murray could count himself unfortunate to see a strike deflected wide, and another blocked by Cameron Carter-Vickers, but these are the type of opportunities that have to be put away against the champions.

Still, County's perseverance was rewarded with goals for White and James Brown and there were signs of a promising campaign ahead for Mackay's men after last season's survival sweat.