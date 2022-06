Lawrence Shankland's proposed transfer to Heart of Midlothian is moving forward following an intense round of negotiations with Beerschot, with the Scottish Premiership club having been quoted a £500,000 transfer fee for the striker who moved from Dundee United in a £1m deal last August.

The Belgian outfit are willing to accept a lower initial payment with the remainder made up in performance-related add-ons. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Read all Monday's Scottish gossip here.