Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei bid an emotional farewell to his Atletico Lanus team-mates as he prepares to complete a move to Celtic, who have agreed a £3.75m fee for the 21-year-old. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen are keen to strike a permanent deal in the coming months for Liam Scales after the Irish defender joined on a season-long loan from Celtic. (Scotsman), external

Read all of Wednesday's Scottish Gossip here.