Riyad Mahrez said he has "enjoyed every single minute" of being at Manchester City as he extended his contract with the club until 2025.

Signed from Leicester City in 2018, the 31-year-old winger has made 189 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring 63 goals.

"It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club," he said.

"To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more.

"I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki [Begiristain] and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve."