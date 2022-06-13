Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from West Ham this summer and where the Hammers need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Oisin: After a disappointing January, it’s safe to say we’ve learnt our lesson. Squad depth is critical. What’s clear is we need a back-up goalkeeper (for Europe), a couple of defenders and most importantly a striker. Any will do!

Terry: Let’s hope Moyes makes better decisions when signing players then he has done. Wasting time and money on players like Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral and continuously chasing Jesse Lingard, who obviously doesn’t want to play for us, is putting the club in a vulnerable position when he should be negotiating with what we need - a quality striker, a left-back and a centre-back.

Jack: Some astute business would be great this year: Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola - PSG; or Sam Johnstone - Free; or Nick Pope - Burnley. Centre-back: James Tarkowski - Free. Midfielder: Jesse Lingard - Free. Left-wing Maxwel Cornet - Burnley. Striker: Emmanuel Dennis - Watford; or Wout Weghorst - Burnley; Eddie Nketiah - Free; or Divock Origi - Free.

Sam: A good centre-back, a good goalkeeper to take over from Lukasz Fabianski, some depth in midfield, and most of all - attacking depth. Lingard and Armando Broja at the top of that list. I’d like to see some of the young academy players get opportunities, as well. Emmanuel Longelo, Sonny Perkins, Harrison Ashby - if these players are as good as we think, they need to get time now.

John: I hope David Moyes sticks to his guns and signs the players he really wants rather than give in to pressure to sign somebody, anybody. Yes we need more quality and depth but we also need team fit. We have a habit of signing players who don't fit and are stuck with them for three or four years at huge cost. We've done well with the current squad. Buy carefully.

