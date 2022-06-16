Transfer news: Phillips tells Leeds he wants to join City

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25,has told the club he wants to leave this summer to join Manchester City. (Football Insider)

City believe an offer of about £45m to £50m would persuade Leeds to sell the England international, and it is thought Phillips will push for a move once a bid is tabled.  (Athletic - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Southampton have reached an agreement with the club to sign goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. (90min)

