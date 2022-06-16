Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25,has told the club he wants to leave this summer to join Manchester City. (Football Insider), external

City believe an offer of about £45m to £50m would persuade Leeds to sell the England international, and it is thought Phillips will push for a move once a bid is tabled. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Southampton have reached an agreement with the club to sign goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. (90min), external

